glass beach announce tour with Home Is Where and Proper.

glass beach have announced a headlining fall tour, with excellent support coming from Proper. and Home Is Where (varying by date). It'll be the LA band's first time touring the East Coast since releasing their debut album the first glass beach album in 2019 (and re-releasing it on Run For Cover in 2020 who recently pressed it on purple & blue pinwheel vinyl). Home Is Where will be supporting their great 2021 album I Became Birds and Proper. put some new singles out recently too.

The tour includes a Brooklyn show at Elsewhere Zone One on November 24 with all three bands on the bill. Tickets for that show (and all dates) go on sale today (7/29) at 3 PM ET. All dates are listed on the tour poster below.