glass beach ready remix LP ft. Pinkshift, Bartees Strange, Skatune Network & more (stream 2 tracks)

LA band glass beach released their debut album, the first glass beach album, back in 2019 and the've now handed it over to some of their friends and fellow artists for alchemist rats beg bashful (remixes) which will be out Friday, March 5 via Run for Cover.

It's actually a combination of remixes and cover versions of glass beach songs, featuring Bartees Strange, Pinkshift, Dogleg, backxwash, Nnamdi, Skatune Network, and floral tattoo. You can listen to Pinkshift's cheery, punky cover of "bedroom community" (here retitled "bathroom community") and a hyper electronic remix of "yoshi's playground" by Seattle's clover and sealife world, below.

This will have to hold us over till Pinkshift release their anticipated debut album.

1. “jhariah dies and goes to hell (Jhariah)”

2. “(rat castle) (fantasyluv dreamix)”

3. “(FOREVER!!!!!!!!!) [WOW OK Remix]”

4. “Blood Rivers Remix (backxwash)”

5. “Dallas (jackson from online cowboy billionare mix)”

6. “neon glow (floral tattoo version)”

7. “yoshis island (clover & sealife world 7×7 mix)”

8. “Calico (Skatune Network Emo Rocksteady Cover)”

9. “Planetarium (Shalfi)”

10. “glass beach (Twinkle Park ornamental ver)”

11. “bathroom community (Pinkshift)”

12. “Bone Skull (Bartees Strange Remix)”

13. “Rat Castle (Skylar Spence Remix)”

14. “LOST!!!!!! (Dre Dupre)”

15. “cold weather (GWIZ ‘180mph on the 405’ Remix)”

16. “blood rivers (onlytom remix)”

17. “Orchids Reimagined (Nnamdi)”

18. “Neon Glow (Dogleg)”