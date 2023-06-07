Glasser announces first album in 10 years, ‘crux,’ shares “Vine”

Glasser, the art pop project of Cameron Mesirow, has announced her first album in 10 years, crux, due October 6 via One Little Independent (pre-order). As for the long gap between albums, Cameron explains:

Just getting back to making songs was hard for me after the last album. When I made my first album, I didn’t have an established routine of trying and failing, it was very immediate. The second record was made after a few years of touring, which is a very unstable life, and I still didn’t establish a relationship to creating things regularly. After its release, I didn’t have a center from which to recompose myself. The thing that finally brought me back to music as a positive experience was that I began taking lessons to learn Balkan singing. I wanted to try to learn all this vocal gymnastic stuff that I was listening to in the Bulgarian state television choir records. I started writing songs and working toward an album.

The first single is "Vine," a glistening off-kilter pop song with sporadic glitches and gorgeous string arrangements. Cameron says, "'Vine' was written a long time ago. It was like an attempt at making something where all the parts sound like they're very separated. I was thinking like jazz, actually. It was about getting back to writing music after feeling a bit disconnected from the machinery around making it your profession." Listen below.

Tracklist

1. A Guide

2. Vine

3. Easy

4. Knave

5. Mass Love

6. Thick Waltz

7. All Lovers

8. Clipt

9. Undrunk

10. Drift

11. Ophrys

12. Choir Prayer