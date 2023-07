Glassjaw offshoot Head Automatica announce first tour in over 10 years (BV presale)

Head Automatica, the power-pop band led by Glassjaw vocalist Daryl Palumbo, have announced a tour surrounding their reunion appearances at Furnace Fest and Riot Fest. It's their first in over a decade and headline dates include Seattle, Portland, Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Orange County, Vegas, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Detroit, Cleveland, Baltimore, Pittsburgh and New Haven, with the tour wrapping up with a homecoming Long Island show on October 6 at The Paramount. All dates, which are with Foxy Shazam, are listed below.

You can get tickets early for every headline date on the tour with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Wednesday, July 12 from 12 PM to 10 PM local time. Check back Wednesday morning for the presale password. If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 13 at 10 AM local time.

This weekend, Head Automatica are playing the Taking Back Sunday-headlined Sad Summer Fest stops at NJ's PNC Bank Arts Center on Friday (7/14), Philly on Saturday and Boston on Sunday.

HEAD AUTOMATICA / FOXY SHAZAM - 2023 TOUR DATES

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2023 - SEATTLE, WA - SHOWBOX SODO

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 - PORTLAND, OR - CRYSTAL BALLROOM

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, CA - ACE OF SPADES

SATURDAY. SEPTEMBER 9, 2023 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - REGENCY BALLROOM

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2023 - LOS ANGELES, CA - THE WILTERN

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2023 - GARDEN GROVE, CA - GARDEN AMP

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023 - LAS VEGAS, NV - HOUSE OF BLUES

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2023 - CHICAGO, IL - DOUGLAS PARK - RIOT FEST

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2023 - AUSTIN, TX - EMPIRE GARAGE

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2023 - DALLAS, TX - THE ECHO LOUNGE & MUSIC HALL

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2023 - HOUSTON, TX- HOUSE OF BLUES HOUSTON

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2023 - BIRMINGHAM, AL - FURNACE FEST

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2023 - CINCINNATI, OH - BOGARTS (NO FOXY SHAZAM)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2023 - DETROIT, MI - ST ANDREW'S HALL

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2023 - CLEVELAND, OH - HOUSE OF BLUES CLEVELAND

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2023 - MCKEES ROCKS, PA - ROXIAN THEATRE

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 - BALTIMORE, MD - RAMS HEAD LIVE

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3, 2023 - NEW HAVEN, CT - TOAD'S PLACE

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6, 2023 - HUNTINGTON, NY - THE PARAMOUNT