Glassjaw offshoot Head Automatica’s tour on BrooklynVegan Presale (password here)

Tickets to Glassjaw offshoot Head Automatica's tour with Foxy Shazam, their first in over 10 years, go on BrooklynVegan Presale today (7/12) at noon local time. Use the password BROOKLYNVEGAN to access tickets, and see all dates below.

Our presale runs through 10 PM local time, and if you miss out, tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, July 13 at 10 AM local time.

HEAD AUTOMATICA: 2023 TOUR

TUE, SEP 5, 2023 - SEATTLE, WA - SHOWBOX SODO

WED, SEP 6, 2023 - PORTLAND, OR - CRYSTAL BALLROOM

FRI, SEP 8, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, CA - ACE OF SPADES

SAT. SEP 9, 2023 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - REGENCY BALLROOM

TUE SEP 12, 2023 - LOS ANGELES, CA - THE WILTERN

WED, SEP 13, 2023 - GARDEN GROVE, CA - GARDEN AMP

THU, SEP 14, 2023 - LAS VEGAS, NV - HOUSE OF BLUES

SAT, SEP 16, 2023 - CHICAGO, IL - DOUGLAS PARK - RIOT FEST

TUE, SEP 19, 2023 - AUSTIN, TX - EMPIRE GARAGE

WED, SEP 20, 2023 - DALLAS, TX - THE ECHO LOUNGE & MUSIC HALL

THU, SEP 21, 2023 - HOUSTON, TX- HOUSE OF BLUES HOUSTON

SAT, SEP 23, 2023 - BIRMINGHAM, AL - FURNACE FEST

MON, SEP 25, 2023 - CINCINNATI, OH - BOGARTS (NO FOXY SHAZAM)

TUE, SEP 26, 2023 - DETROIT, MI - ST ANDREW'S HALL

THU, SEP 28, 2023 - CLEVELAND, OH - HOUSE OF BLUES CLEVELAND

FRI, SEP 29, 2023 - MCKEES ROCKS, PA - ROXIAN THEATRE

SAT, SEP 30, 2023 - BALTIMORE, MD - RAMS HEAD LIVE

TUE, OCT 3, 2023 - NEW HAVEN, CT - TOAD'S PLACE

FRI, OCT 6, 2023 - HUNTINGTON, NY - THE PARAMOUNT