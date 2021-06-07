Glassjaw playing ‘Worship & Tribute’ & ‘Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence’ in full on tour

Last week, Glassjaw launched a countdown clock that was set to end today at noon. It's noon, and now we know the band will be touring in 2022 and playing their first two albums -- 2000's Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence and 2002's Worship And Tribute -- in full. Some cities will feature two-night stands with one album performance per night, and others will find the band playing both albums at one show with an intermission in between.

The tour includes two-night stands in LA, San Francisco, Austin, Brooklyn, and the band's hometown of Long Island, as well as one-night stands in Denver, San Antonio, Atlanta, Chicago, Sayreville, Worcester, Silver Springs, and Philly.

For those in the NYC-area, the Sayreville show is 3/18 at Starland Ballroom (tickets), the Brooklyn shows are 3/23 & 3/24 at Warsaw (tickets), and the Huntington shows are 3/25 & 3/26 at The Paramount (tickets). The LA shows are at 1720. Tickets go on sale Friday (6/11) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Meanwhile, you can pick up the band's 2017 comeback album Material Control on white vinyl in our shop.

Glassjaw -- 2022 Tour Dates

03-02-22 - 1720 Los Angeles, CA - eyewtkas

03-03-22 - 1720 Los Angeles, CA - w&t

03-04-22 - Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA - eyewtkas

03-05-22 - Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA - w&t

03-08-22 - The Summit Denver, CO - eyewtkas + w&t

03-10-22 - Vibes Event Center San Antonio, TX - eyewtkas + w&t

03-11-22 - Mohawk Austin, TX - eyewtkas

03-12-22 - Mohawk Austin, TX - w&t

03-14-22 - Masquerade - Heaven Atlanta, GA- eyewtkas + w&t

03-16-22 - Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL - eyewtkas + w&t

03-18-22 - Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ - eyewtkas + w&t

03-19-22 - The Palladium Worcester, MA - eyewtkas + w&t

03-20-22 - Fillmore Silver Springs, MD - eyewtkas + w&t

03-21-22 - Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA - eyewtkas + w&t

03-23-22 - Warsaw Brooklyn, NY - eyewtkas

03-24-22 - Warsaw Brooklyn, NY - w&t

03-25-22 - The Paramount Huntington, NY - eyewtkas

03-26-22 - The Paramount Huntington, NY - w&t

--

15 Albums That Defined the 2000s Post-Hardcore Boom