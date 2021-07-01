Glassjaw reissuing first 2 LPs & live album as limited color vinyl set (we’ll be selling an exclusive version)

Glassjaw recently announced a 2022 tour with two-night stands in most cities, which will find them performing their 2000 debut album Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence and their 2002 sophomore album Worship And Tribute in full. Now it's been revealed that the band will also be giving 180 gram colored vinyl reissues to both albums, and packaging them together with a vinyl release of Live At The Forum, recorded at The Forum in London in 2011 and featuring songs from their first two albums and their 2011 EP Our Color Green (but the vinyl release won't include the Coloring Book encore). EYEWTKAS comes on cyan vinyl, Worship And Tribute on magenta, and the live album on yellow, and they will only come all together as a three-piece vinyl set (not separately).

Making the Worship And Tribute reissue even more exciting, it will include "Convectuoso," which Glassjaw intended to close out the album but which they had to leave off the record due to label issues. They've since gained back the rights to the song, and this reissue marks the first vinyl release of Worship And Tribute with the tracklist that Glassjaw originally intended.

The three-piece vinyl set will only be available to ticketbuyers for Glassjaw's upcoming tour, and ticket-holders will pick up their purchased vinyl at the show they attend. Pre-orders launch on Friday, July 9 at noon ET and we'll have the records available to order in our store with packaging exclusive to our stores. We'll let you know as soon as pre-orders are up, and remember you need a ticket to the tour to purchase the records. All dates and all ticket links below (including newly-added shows in Pomona, Chicago, and London):

03-02-22 - 1720 Los Angeles, CA - eyewtkas (sold out)

03-03-22 - 1720 Los Angeles, CA - w&t (sold out)

03-04-22 - Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA - eyewtkas (tickets)

03-05-22 - Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA - w&t (sold out)

03-06-22 - Pomona, CA - eyewtkas + w&t

03-08-22 - The Summit Denver, CO - eyewtkas + w&t (tickets)

03-10-22 - Vibes Event Center San Antonio, TX - eyewtkas + w&t (tickets)

03-11-22 - Mohawk Austin, TX - eyewtkas (tickets)

03-12-22 - Mohawk Austin, TX - w&t (tickets)

03-14-22 - Masquerade - Heaven Atlanta, GA- eyewtkas + w&t (tickets)

03-16-22 - Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL - eyewtkas (tickets)

03-17-22 - Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL - w&t (tickets)

03-18-22 - Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ - eyewtkas + w&t (tickets)

03-19-22 - The Palladium Worcester, MA - eyewtkas + w&t (tickets)

03-20-22 - Fillmore Silver Springs, MD - eyewtkas + w&t (tickets)

03-21-22 - Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA - eyewtkas + w&t (tickets)

03-23-22 - Warsaw Brooklyn, NY - eyewtkas (tickets)

03-24-22 - Warsaw Brooklyn, NY - w&t (tickets)

03-25-22 - The Paramount Huntington, NY - eyewtkas (tickets)

03-26-22 - The Paramount Huntington, NY - w&t (tickets)

05-27-22 - London, UK - eyewtkas

05-28-22 - London, UK - w&t

Watch Glassjaw play "Convectuoso" live in 2017 and check out the tracklists for each reissue:

EYEWTKAS Tracklist

Pretty Lush

Siberian Kiss

Ry Ry’s Song

Lovebites and Razorlines

Hurting and Shoving (She Should Have Let Me Sleep)

Majour

Her Middle Name Was Boom

Piano

Babe

Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Silence

Motel of the White Locust

Worship And Tribute Tracklist

Tip Your Bartender

Mu Empire

Cosmopolitan Blood Loss

Ape Dos Mil

Pink Roses

Must’ve Run All Day

Stuck Pig

Radio Cambodia

The Gillette Cavalcade of Sports

Trailer Park Jesus

Two Tabs of Mescaline

Convectuoso

Live At The Forum Tracklist

You Think You’re (John Fucking Lennon)

Tip Your Bartender

Mu Empire

Stars

Ape Dos Mil

The Gillette Cavalcade of Sports

Pink Roses

Jesus Glue

Natural Born Farmer

All Good Junkies Go to Heaven

El Mark

Convectuoso

Two Tabs of Mescaline

Siberian Kiss