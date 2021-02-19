Glassjaw release awesome pro-shot video of ‘Coloring Book’ live set

Glassjaw just celebrated the 10th anniversary of their Coloring Book EP by finally putting it on streaming services, releasing a new video for "Gold," and releasing 120 different vinyl variants of the album. Those records sold very quickly, but the celebrations continue. They've now released a pro-shot live video (directed by Ben Thornley) of when they played Coloring Book in its entirety during the encore of their March 30, 2011 show at The Forum in London. It's called Coloring Book Encore, and it's awesome-quality footage of one Glassjaw's tightest lineups: Daryl Palumbo, Justin Beck, Manny Carrero, and Durijah Lang. Watch below.

