Glassjaw reveal openers schedule for tour, add Earth Crisis, Folly, and End It

Last week, Glassjaw announced an amazing list of openers for their upcoming full albums tour (Life of Agony, Tension*, The Fall of Troy, Beloved, Incendiary, Scowl, and Dare), and now they've added three more (metalcore pioneers Earth Crisis, ska/post-hardcore blenders Folly, and rising hardcore band End It), and revealed which openers are on which dates.

Dare and Scowl are opening separate Los Angeles and San Francisco shows, and Dare are also opening in Pomona; The Fall of Troy are opening all Texas shows; Beloved in Atlanta; Folly and Incendiary in NJ; Life of Agony and Incendiary in Worcester; Incendiary and End It in Silver Springs; Incendiary in Philly; Life of Agony and Tension* on the first Long Island show; and Earth Crisis and Incendiary on the second Long Island show. No openers announced at this time for the Brooklyn, Denver, Chicago, and UK dates.

As mentioned, they're playing both Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence and Worship and Tribute at the NJ show (3/18 at Starland Ballroom); and the other NYC-area shows are at Brooklyn's Warsaw on March 23 and 24 and Long Island's The Paramount on March 25 and 26, and those two-night stands both have the band playing EYEWTKAS on night one and Worship and Tribute on night two. All dates are listed below.

Glassjaw -- 2022 Tour Dates

03-02-22 - 1720 Los Angeles, CA - eyewtkas

03-03-22 - 1720 Los Angeles, CA - w&t

03-04-22 - Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA - eyewtkas

03-05-22 - Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA - w&t

03-08-22 - The Summit Denver, CO - eyewtkas + w&t

03-10-22 - Vibes Event Center San Antonio, TX - eyewtkas + w&t

03-11-22 - Mohawk Austin, TX - eyewtkas

03-12-22 - Mohawk Austin, TX - w&t

03-14-22 - Masquerade - Heaven Atlanta, GA- eyewtkas + w&t

03-16-22 - Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL - eyewtkas + w&t

03-18-22 - Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ - eyewtkas + w&t

03-19-22 - The Palladium Worcester, MA - eyewtkas + w&t

03-20-22 - Fillmore Silver Springs, MD - eyewtkas + w&t

03-21-22 - Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA - eyewtkas + w&t

03-23-22 - Warsaw Brooklyn, NY - eyewtkas

03-24-22 - Warsaw Brooklyn, NY - w&t

03-25-22 - The Paramount Huntington, NY - eyewtkas

03-26-22 - The Paramount Huntington, NY - w&t

