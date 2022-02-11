Glassjaw tour openers: Life of Agony, Tension*, The Fall of Troy, Scowl, Dare, more

Glassjaw are gearing up for a tour where they'll play their first two albums -- 2000's Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence and 2002's Worship And Tribute -- in full, and now they've announced an incredible list of openers, varying by date. The openers range from bands who influenced Glassjaw (Life of Agony) to underrated LIHC vets Tension* to peers like The Fall of Troy and Beloved to more recent LIHC staples Incendiary to much newer hardcore bands like Scowl and Dare. They haven't released who opens which dates yet, but stay tuned. All dates are listed below.

Previously, Walter Schreifels, Vinnie Caruana, and other musicians looked back on Glassjaw's first two albums.

Glassjaw -- 2022 Tour Dates

03-02-22 - 1720 Los Angeles, CA - eyewtkas

03-03-22 - 1720 Los Angeles, CA - w&t

03-04-22 - Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA - eyewtkas

03-05-22 - Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA - w&t

03-08-22 - The Summit Denver, CO - eyewtkas + w&t

03-10-22 - Vibes Event Center San Antonio, TX - eyewtkas + w&t

03-11-22 - Mohawk Austin, TX - eyewtkas

03-12-22 - Mohawk Austin, TX - w&t

03-14-22 - Masquerade - Heaven Atlanta, GA- eyewtkas + w&t

03-16-22 - Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL - eyewtkas + w&t

03-18-22 - Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ - eyewtkas + w&t

03-19-22 - The Palladium Worcester, MA - eyewtkas + w&t

03-20-22 - Fillmore Silver Springs, MD - eyewtkas + w&t

03-21-22 - Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA - eyewtkas + w&t

03-23-22 - Warsaw Brooklyn, NY - eyewtkas

03-24-22 - Warsaw Brooklyn, NY - w&t

03-25-22 - The Paramount Huntington, NY - eyewtkas

03-26-22 - The Paramount Huntington, NY - w&t