Glastonbury 2021 is canceled

Glastonbury has announced that it will not be holding an edition in 2021, which marks the second year in a row one of the UK's most iconic festivals will not happen due to the COVID pandemic. "With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us," write Glastonbury's Michael & Emily Eavis. "Tickets for this year will roll over to next year." Michael and Emily go on to say that, "In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year." You can read Glastonbury's full statement below.

Eavis had said last summer that Glastonbury, which usually happens in late June, might not return till 2022. The 2020 edition was to have been Glastonbury's 50th anniversary.

The fate of music festivals in 2021 as the COVID pandemic stretches past a year, is still very much in the air. Some festivals (Bonnaroo, Governors Ball) have announced returns in the fall, while others (like Coachella) haven't said anything yet.