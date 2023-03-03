Glastonbury 2023 lineup: Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, Lizzo, Lana Del Rey & more
UK festival Glastonbury has revealed 50+ acts for its 2023 lineup, including headliners Arctic Monkeys and Guns N' Roses, who join previously announced headliner Elton John. Other announced acts include Lizzo, Blondie, Lana Del Rey, The War On Drugs, Phoenix, Sparks, slowthai, Sudan Archives, Wizkid, Young Fathers, The Chicks, Aitch, alt-J, Carly Rae Jepsen, Central Cee, Christine and the Queens, CHVRCHES, Ezra Collective, Fatboy Slim, Fever Ray, FLO, Fred again.., Hot Chip, Joey Bada$$, Lil Nas X, Måneskin, Weyes Blood, and more.
Glastonbury goes down from June 21-25 at Worthy Farm. Tickets are already sold out.
Co-organizer Emily Eavis also told The Guardian that the John Peel stage would be renamed Woodsies, which, according to The Guardian, was "part of a push to name stages after the fields that they stand in" and "not a response to a minor 2022 petition calling for a name change owing to Peel having married a 15-year-old girl when he was 25 (then legal in Texas, where they were wed)."
Eavis also spoke about Glastonbury's attempts to book a diverse bill, saying they were "entirely focused on balancing our bill. It’s not just about gender, it’s about every aspect of diversity." She addressed that this year has three male-fronted headliners, partially because one previously confirmed female headliner pulled out after she "changed her touring plans," and she said that the industry needs to invest in more female artists to create future headliners. "We’re trying our best so the pipeline needs to be developed," she said. This starts way back with the record companies, radio. I can shout as loud as I like but we need to get everyone on board."
Eavis also added that Lizzo, who will open for Guns N' Roses but received headline billing on the poster, "could totally headline... many of the artists could. But the headline slot had already been promised to someone else."
Here's the lineup as it currently stands...
Arctic Monkeys
Guns N’ Roses
Elton John
Lizzo
Aitch
Alison Goldfrapp
Alt-J
Amadou and Mariam
Becky Hill
Blondie
Candi Staton
Carly Rae Jepsen
Cat Burns
Central Cee
Christine And The Queens
Chvrches
Ezra Collective
Fatboy Slim
Fever Ray
Flo
Fred Again
Hot Chip
Joey Bada$$
Kelis
Lana Del Rey
Leftfield
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Loyle Carner
Maggie Rogers
Mahalia
Måneskin
Manic Street Preachers
Nova Twins
Phoenix
Raye
Rina Sawayama
Royal Blood
Rudimental
Shygirl
Slowthai
Sparks
Stefflon Don
Sudan Archives
Texas
The Chicks
The War on Drugs
Thundercat
Tinariwen
Warpaint
Weyes Blood
Wizkid
Young Fathers
Yusuf/Cat Stevens