Glastonbury 2023 lineup: Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, Lizzo, Lana Del Rey & more

UK festival Glastonbury has revealed 50+ acts for its 2023 lineup, including headliners Arctic Monkeys and Guns N' Roses, who join previously announced headliner Elton John. Other announced acts include Lizzo, Blondie, Lana Del Rey, The War On Drugs, Phoenix, Sparks, slowthai, Sudan Archives, Wizkid, Young Fathers, The Chicks, Aitch, alt-J, Carly Rae Jepsen, Central Cee, Christine and the Queens, CHVRCHES, Ezra Collective, Fatboy Slim, Fever Ray, FLO, Fred again.., Hot Chip, Joey Bada$$, Lil Nas X, Måneskin, Weyes Blood, and more.

Glastonbury goes down from June 21-25 at Worthy Farm. Tickets are already sold out.

Co-organizer Emily Eavis also told The Guardian that the John Peel stage would be renamed Woodsies, which, according to The Guardian, was "part of a push to name stages after the fields that they stand in" and "not a response to a minor 2022 petition calling for a name change owing to Peel having married a 15-year-old girl when he was 25 (then legal in Texas, where they were wed)."

Eavis also spoke about Glastonbury's attempts to book a diverse bill, saying they were "entirely focused on balancing our bill. It’s not just about gender, it’s about every aspect of diversity." She addressed that this year has three male-fronted headliners, partially because one previously confirmed female headliner pulled out after she "changed her touring plans," and she said that the industry needs to invest in more female artists to create future headliners. "We’re trying our best so the pipeline needs to be developed," she said. This starts way back with the record companies, radio. I can shout as loud as I like but we need to get everyone on board."

Eavis also added that Lizzo, who will open for Guns N' Roses but received headline billing on the poster, "could totally headline... many of the artists could. But the headline slot had already been promised to someone else."

Here's the lineup as it currently stands...

Arctic Monkeys

Guns N’ Roses

Elton John

Lizzo

Aitch

Alison Goldfrapp

Alt-J

Amadou and Mariam

Becky Hill

Blondie

Candi Staton

Carly Rae Jepsen

Cat Burns

Central Cee

Christine And The Queens

Chvrches

Ezra Collective

Fatboy Slim

Fever Ray

Flo

Fred Again

Hot Chip

Joey Bada$$

Kelis

Lana Del Rey

Leftfield

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Loyle Carner

Maggie Rogers

Mahalia

Måneskin

Manic Street Preachers

Nova Twins

Phoenix

Raye

Rina Sawayama

Royal Blood

Rudimental

Shygirl

Slowthai

Sparks

Stefflon Don

Sudan Archives

Texas

The Chicks

The War on Drugs

Thundercat

Tinariwen

Warpaint

Weyes Blood

Wizkid

Young Fathers

Yusuf/Cat Stevens