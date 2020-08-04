Glastonbury founder “uncertain” if the fest will return in 2021

Glastonbury is just one of the many festivals that had to cancel their 2020 edition -- which, in their case, was to have celebrated their fiftieth anniversary with sets from Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Diana Ross, and more. At the time, they said 2020 tickets would be honored in 2021, but it's not a sure thing that the festival will even be able to return next year. Speaking to ITV News West Country, Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis said that, while he is "confident the festival will survive," it may not be held again until 2022.

"500 people is ok isn't it," he said to ITV News. "But my job, 250,000 altogether is too many people, I suppose, isn't it really."

"I'm still hoping I'm going to be running next year and I'm going to be moving heaven and earth to make sure that we do," he continued, "But that doesn't mean it will necessarily happen. That is just wishful thinking really."

"The only certainty I think is the year after, 2022," Eavis said. "To be perfectly candid, so we might have to wait for two years maybe."

Lollapalooza co-founder Marc Geiger also predicted that live music might not return until 2022, saying, "it’s going to take that long before, what I call, the germaphobic economy is slowly killed off and replaced by the claustrophobia economy — that’s when people want to get out and go out to dinner and have their lives, go to festivals and shows."