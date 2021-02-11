Glitterer releases title track of ‘Life Is Not A Lesson’

Title Fight co-frontman Ned Russin releases his new Glitterer album Life Is Not A Lesson in two weeks (2/26) via ANTI-, and today he shared its third single, the title track. This one's a lot more atmospheric and subdued than the two previous singles, which were closer to Title Fight's loud, driving sound, but it's still unmistakably the work of Ned Russin and a very compelling song.

"It seemed like the sentiment [of the line 'life is not a lesson'] answered a lot of the questions that earlier songs had brought up, and the further along the album went it just felt right to title the album after this lyric and its solution," Ned said. "It summed up succinctly what I was trying to say all along: life is not a lesson to be learned."

