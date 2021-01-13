Glitterer (Title Fight) share “Didn’t Want It” off upcoming LP

Title Fight co-frontman Ned Russin has shared a second single from his upcoming Glitterer album, Life Is Not A Lesson, which arrives 2/26 via ANTI- (pre-order). Like lead single "Are You Sure?", the just-released "Didn't Want It" is a little closer to the loud, driving Title Fight sound than the last Glitterer album was, and it's another very promising taste.

"'Didn’t Want It' was the first song I wrote for the new record," Ned says. "Despite having no road map for how the rest of the songs would turn out, this track established a lot of the qualities that would be further explored as I continued to write - more present and fuzzed out guitars, minimalistic chord changes, and uncertain, longing lyrics." It comes with an animated lyric video by Rob Fidel, which you can check out below.

