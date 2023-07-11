Global Citizen Festival NYC lineup: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, more

Global Citizen Festival returns to the Great Lawn in NYC's Central Park on September 23, and this year's lineup includes Ms. Lauryn Hill, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray, and Stray Kids. For more background on the festival's mission and how to earn tickets, which are free, the festival's website reads:

Global Citizen Festival is an annual music festival where fans take actions toward ending extreme poverty in order to earn free tickets. Our festivals bring together Global Citizens, artists, activists, world leaders, philanthropists, corporate leaders, and more, with one collective mission: End Extreme Poverty NOW. It’s a moment both to celebrate all we have achieved together, and all we continue to achieve together.

[...] Global Citizen Festival is timed to coincide with the UN General Assembly to leverage opportunities to get policy and financial commitments from government, corporate, and philanthropic leaders to defeat poverty, demand equity, and defend the planet. Tickets to Global Citizen Festival are awarded through points earned by taking actions to fight extreme poverty, such as signing petitions, calling your political representatives, participating in challenges, and more.

[...] For the first time in a generation, the number of people living in extreme poverty is rising. The 2023 Global Citizen Festival campaign takes aim at the major issues perpetuating extreme poverty, including the impacts of climate change on the Global South, the inequities affecting women and girls around the world, and the global hunger crisis, and will call on governments to protect and defend advocates everywhere. The campaign will unite millions of voices, amplified by the world’s biggest artists, to demand urgent action from world leaders gathering in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly in September.