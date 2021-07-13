Global Citizen hosting virtual concert w/ Billie Eilish, Lorde, Green Day, Metallica, Lizzo & more

Way back in the pre-pandemic times of 2019, Global Citizen Festival revealed plans for a massive, Live Aid-style concert in 2020. That didn't happen for obvious reasons, but this year Global Citizen will broadcast a 24-hour concert called Global Citizen Live with performances filmed across six different continents from Billie Eilish, Lorde, Green Day, Metallica, Lizzo, H.E.R., Doja Cat, Coldplay, Christine and the Queens, Burna Boy, BTS, Angélique Kidjo, Davido, Duran Duran, Femi Kuti, The Weeknd, Usher, Tiwa Savage, Ricky Martin, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, DJ Snake, Alessia Cara, The Lumineers, Ed Sheeran, Hugh Jackman & Deborra-lee Furness, and more.

The concert goes down on September 25 and it will air on ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube, Twitter, and more.

Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen, said:

COVID-19 has drastically reversed the progress toward achieving the United Nations’ Global Goals, pushing upwards of 160 million people back into extreme poverty. There are now more than 40 million people on the brink of famine. Progress on climate change has halted, as the majority of the Fortune 500 fail to set science-based carbon reduction targets. We must rectify the damage done and hold world leaders and businesses accountable for ensuring that the entire world recovers from this pandemic together. ‘Equitable recovery’ is not an act of charity — it is the only way we can ensure a fighting chance at achieving a sustainable world free from extreme poverty.

