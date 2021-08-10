Global Citizen reveals NYC lineup: Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Lizzo, Burna Boy, Meek Mill & more

It was recently announced that the Global Citizen festival would be doing a massive 24-hour livestream called Global Citizen Live on September 25 with performances filmed across six different continents, and now the lineups have been announced for NYC, Lagos, and Paris.

NYC has Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, and Shawn Mendes, with special guest performances by Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste and Lang Lang.

Lagos has Femi Kuti, Davido, Tiwa Savage, and Made Kuti.

Paris has Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, DJ Snake, H.E.R., Black Eyed Peas, and Christine and the Queens, with a special guest performance by Angélique Kidjo.

Tickets to attend the NYC and Paris concerts are on sale now.

Global Citizen Live will also include events in Los Angeles, London, Rio de Janeiro, Seoul, and Sydney, and other artists performing include Green Day, Metallica, Lorde, Duran Duran, The Weeknd, Usher, Ricky Martin, and more. Stay tuned for more info.

In related news, Billie Eilish just performed "Happier Than Ever" on Fallon last night and you can watch that below...