globalFEST Live 2022 canceled (APAP conference, too)

Annual one-day NYC festival globalFEST was set to return in 2022 on January 16 at Webster Hall, but with the current Omicron surge, they've decided to cancel. Here's globalFEST's statement:

Live shows are a big part of the mission of globalFEST - the magic and community are undeniable! But what is most essential to our work is the joy of discovering music and culture from around the globe - to bring the world to the eyes and ears of curious listeners. We are heartbroken to announce the cancellation of globalFEST’s flagship event, which was to take place on January 16, 2022 at Webster Hall. Out of an abundance of caution for the current upward trends in COVID cases with the highly transmissible Omicron variant, and the nature of live concerts, we have made this decision for the health and safety of our artists, audiences and staff. Ticket holders will be automatically refunded by Webster Hall to the original payment method used for ticket purchase. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Organizers do note that NPR's Tiny Desk series, which was one of the sponsors of globalFEST 2022, will still be presenting the second annual "Tiny Desk meets globalFEST" concert series that will premiere January 18-20 on NPR Music’s YouTube channel with host Angélique Kidjo. This year's performers:

Ak Dan Gwang Chil (ADG7) (South Korea)

(ADG7) (South Korea) Al Bilali Soudan (Mali)

(Mali) Bedouin Burger (France | Lebanon | Syria)

(France | Lebanon | Syria) Kiran Ahluwalia (India | Canada | USA)

(India | Canada | USA) Kombilesa Mí (Colombia)

(Colombia) Northern Cree (Canada)

(Canada) Son Rompe Pera (Mexico)

(Mexico) Suistamon Sähkö (Finland)

(Finland) Tufan Derince Group (Turkey | The Netherlands)

Meanwhile: globalFEST always happens during the APAP industry conference in NYC and that has now canceled its in-person 2022 edition and will be online only. More info is here.