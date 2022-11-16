GloRilla announces 2023 ‘Anyways, Life’s Great’ Tour

GloRilla has begun announcing dates for her 2023 Anyways, Life's Great Tour in support of her just-released debut EP of the same name, and that includes stops in NYC, Dallas, San Diego, Philadelphia, and more. The NYC show is on February 22 at Irving Plaza. Tickets and dates (possibly more TBA) here.

In addition, GloRilla is set to play Madison Square Garden on December 1 as part of Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out Live, alongside A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. She was just nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap Performance on "F.N.F. (Let's Go)," and she's one of our newer rappers to watch for 2022.