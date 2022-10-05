GloRilla announces debut EP ‘Anyways, Life’s Great…,’ played the BET Hip Hop Awards

Memphis rapper GloRilla has announced her debut EP, Anyways, Life's Great..., coming out November 11 via CMG/Interscope (pre-order). The EP has nine songs, including the Cardi B-featuring "Tomorrow 2" and recent single "Blessed." Full tracklist is TBA, but you can stream those two songs and check out the EP artwork below.

GloRilla also just performed her viral Hitkidd collab "F.N.F. (Let's Go)," and recent single "Tomorrow" at last night's BET Hip Hop Awards, and won the award for Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist. Watch the performance below.

GloRilla also joined A$AP Rocky onstage a couple weekends ago at Rolling Loud NY to perform "F.N.F. (Let's Go)."