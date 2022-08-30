Goat announce new album ‘Oh Death’ (listen to “Under No Nation”)

Goat, the best masked jazz/funk/psych act in all of Sweden, have announced Oh Death, their first new album in six years. The band have never strayed very far from their signature sound, a mix of African polyrhythms, skronky sax, fuzzed-out bass, gang vocals and Nile Rodgers riffs, and they keep the party going just like that on first single "Under No Nation."

"Under No Nation" comes with a vividly animated video by John-Mark Lapham for Split Constellation which mirrors the album's phantasmagoric artwork. Watch the video and check out the album art and tracklist below.

Oh Death will be out October 21 via Rocket Recordings.

Oh Death:

01 “Soon You Die”

02 “Chukua Pesa”

03 “Under No Nation”

04 “Do The Dance”

05 “Apegoat”

06 “Goatmilk”

07 “Blow The Horns”

08 “Remind Yourself”

09 “Blessings”

10 “Passes Like Clouds”