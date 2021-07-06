GOAT announces rarities comp, share new song “Queen of the Underground”

Enigmatic Swedish psych band GOAT haven't made an album since 2016's Requiem, but they've just announced a new rarities compilation, Headsoup, which will be out August 27 via Rocket Recordings. It includes b-sides, standalone singles and a couple brand new tracks. One of those is "Queen of the Underground," which is heavy, weird, and groovy, full of fuzzed-out guitars, congas, flutes and chanted choruses. Aka, a GOAT song.

You can watch the animated video for the single edit of "Queen of the Underground" and listen to the full version of the song, below.

Tracklist:

1. The Sun and Moon

2. Stonegoat

3. Dreambuilding

4. Dig My Grave

5. It's Time For Fun

6. Relax

7. Union of Mind and Soul

8. The Snake of Addis Ababa

9. Goatfizz

10. Let it Burn (Edit)

11. Friday Pt.1

12. Fill My Mouth

13. Queen of the Underground