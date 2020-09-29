Goat Girl announce new album ‘On All Fours,’ share “Sad Cowboy”

London band Goat Girl have announced their second album, On All Fours, which will be out January 29 via Rough Trade. The group worked again with producer Dan Carey (Black Midi, Kae Tempest), but where their debut was swaggering indie rock, the new album takes a synthier direction, adding danceable rhythms to the mix.

While we're still nearly four months off, you can get a taste of On All Fours via new single "Sad Cowboy." Goat Girl are still playing guitars, and you can still hear the band that made "Cracker Drool" and "The Man," but there's a little bit of a house vibe going on here. Sounds strange on paper but yet it all works together. "Sad Cowboy centres around the idea of losing a grip on reality and how often this can happen," say the band. "When you’re within a world that constantly makes you feel as though your living out a really bad dream, disillusionment is inevitable."

That dreamlike idea plays into the single's video which was directed by Jocelyn Anquetil. Watch that, and check out the album's tracklist and cover art, below.

Goat Girl - On All Fours tracklist

Pest

Badibaba

Jazz (In The Supermarket)

Once Again

P.T.S.Tea

Sad Cowboy

The Crack

Closing In

Anxiety Feels

They Bite On You

Bang

Where Do We Go?

A-Men