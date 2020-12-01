Goat Girl share “The Crack” from upcoming album

London band Goat Girl will release their second album, On All Fours, on January 29 via Rough Trade. It was produced by Dan Carey (Hot Chip, Kae Tempest) and finds the group heading into slightly dancier territory than on their debut album.

You get a sense of that on the album's just-released second single, "The Crack," which the band say “emerged from an imagined post-apocalyptic world whereby people flee into space for a new life on an unruined planet, as the result of the pillaging of Planet Earth." The song is heavy on rhythmic elements and the video, directed by Molly Ann Pendlebury, portrays "a journey through a land lost to time." Watch the video below.