Goblin guitarist/co-founder Massimo Morante dies at 70

Massimo Morante, founding guitarist for the legendary Italian progressive rock band and horror film scorers Goblin, has passed away at age 70. The band writes, "Goblin announce with a heavy heart and in total disbelief the passing of founder and guitar master Massimo Morante." Cause of death has not yet been reported.

Goblin's discography includes the scores to Suspiria, Deep Red, Dawn of the Dead, and more. Goblin (Massimo included) last released Fearless (37513 Zombie Ave) in 2018 and toured the US the following year.

Rest in peace, Massimo.