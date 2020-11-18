God Is An Astronaut announce new album, share video for new song “Burial”

Long-running Irish post-rock greats God Is An Astronaut have announced their tenth album, Ghost Tapes #10, which follows 2018's Epitaph and comes out February 12 via Napalm Records. The first single is "Burial," which goes through all kinds of unexpected twists and turns and is as mesmerizing as you'd expect from this band. It comes with a video by Chariot Of Black Moth, and you can check that out below.

Last year, before going on a North American tour, the band made us a playlist of the music they were listening to.

Tracklist

1. Adrift

2. Burial

3. In Flux

4. Spectres

5. Fade

6. Barren Trees

7. Luminous Waves

