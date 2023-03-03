Godflesh announce new album ‘Purge’

Industrial metal legends Godflesh have announced their first album in six years, Purge, which follows 2017's Post Self. It arrives June 9 via Avalanche Recordings, and new single "Nero" is due on April 3, along with three self-remixes. According to MetalSucks, the duo says the album "revisits and updates the concepts of Pure (1992), as well as bringing a whole host of new dirges and laments." Stay tuned for more.

Godflesh are also playing Oblivion Access in Austin this June, and Supersonic Festival in Birmingham this September, with more US dates TBA.

Tracklist

01 – Nero

02 – Land Lord

03 – Army Of Non

04 – Lazarus Leper

05 – Permission

06 – The Father

07 – Mythology Of Self

08 – You Are The Judge, The Jury, And The Executioner