Godflesh, Monster Magnet, Mantar, Huntsmen & more added to Desertfest NYC

Multi-city stoner/doom/psych metal festival Desertfest returns to NYC on September 14-16 for two days at Knockdown Center and a pre-party at Saint Vitus. After announcing the initial lineup earlier this year, they've now added more artists. Additions include headliners Monster Magnet, Godflesh (who recently announced their first album in six years), Brant Bjork, Mantar (their first New York show since 2016), Valley of the Sun, Huntsmen, Upper Wilds, and Dunes.

The lineup also features Melvins, Boris, Colour Haze, Lo-Pan, Duel, R.I.P, Ecstatic Vision, Heavy Temple, Clouds Taste Satanic, Mick’s Jaguar, Castle Rat, Grave Bathers, and Spellbook. See it in full below.

Three-day passes to Desertfest NYC are sold out, but two-day passes, which include access to the Knockdown Center shows but not the Saint Vitus pre-party, are on sale now. Tickets by day will follow in early June.