Godflesh on tour now, played San Diego (pics, setlist, video)
Industrial-metal greats Godflesh are currently on tour in support of their ninth album, Purge, and the first leg of the tour wraps up this weekend in Orlando. We caught their searing set at San Diego's Brick by Brick on Wednesday (June 21) where Justin Broadrick and B.C. Green opened with two songs off the new album before launching into older favorites like "Streetcleaner," "Like Rats," "Spite," and "Crush My Soul."
Check out photos of Godflesh's San Diego show by Mathieu Bredeau, along with their setlist and video, below.
Godflesh will be back in September for East Coast dates, including an appearance at NYC's Desertfest at Knockdown Center on 9/16 with Melvins, Boris and more.
SETLIST: Godflesh @ Brick by Brick, San Diego 6/21/2023
Nero
Land Lord
I, Me, Mine
Ringer
Shut Me Down
Post Self
Dead Head
Streetcleaner
Weak Flesh
Like Rats
Spite
Encore:
Crush My Soul