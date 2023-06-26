Godflesh on tour now, played San Diego (pics, setlist, video)

Industrial-metal greats Godflesh are currently on tour in support of their ninth album, Purge, and the first leg of the tour wraps up this weekend in Orlando. We caught their searing set at San Diego's Brick by Brick on Wednesday (June 21) where Justin Broadrick and B.C. Green opened with two songs off the new album before launching into older favorites like "Streetcleaner," "Like Rats," "Spite," and "Crush My Soul."

Check out photos of Godflesh's San Diego show by Mathieu Bredeau, along with their setlist and video, below.

Godflesh will be back in September for East Coast dates, including an appearance at NYC's Desertfest at Knockdown Center on 9/16 with Melvins, Boris and more.

SETLIST: Godflesh @ Brick by Brick, San Diego 6/21/2023

Nero

Land Lord

I, Me, Mine

Ringer

Shut Me Down

Post Self

Dead Head

Streetcleaner

Weak Flesh

Like Rats

Spite

Encore:

Crush My Soul