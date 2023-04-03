Godflesh share “Nero” from new album, announce North American tour

Godflesh have shared "Nero" from their upcoming album, Purge, which is their first in six years. “Nero, as a symbol and reminder of irresponsible self destruction as being practiced always, now and forever,” Justin K Broadrick says. “In classic Godflesh tradition, three self-reinterpretations are presented, to display the many sides of the same coin.” Check out "Nero," along with a remix and an alternate version below.

Purge is out June 9 via Avalanche Recording and Godflesh have also announced a tour that begins at Austin's Oblivion Access Festival on June 18 and runs through July 2 in Orlando. They'll be back for more dates in September, including NYC's Desertfest on September 16. June and July headline dates are with Prison Religion while September headline shows are with Cel Genesis. All dates are listed below.

GODFLESH - 2023 TOUR DATES

06-18 Austin, TX - Oblivion Access Festival @ Empire Control Room

06-21 San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick †

06-22 San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge †

06-23 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre †

06-24 Denver, CO - Trve Bacchanale @ Gothic Theatre

06-28 Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre †

06-29 Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall †

06-30 Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck †

07-01 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West †

07-02 Orlando, FL - Conduit †

09-13 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts ‡

09-14 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage ‡

09-16 Queens, NY - Desertfest @ Knockdown Center

09-20 Monreal, Québec - Foufounes Electriques ‡

09-21 Toronto, Ontario - Lee’s Palace ‡

09-22 Detroit, MI - El Club ‡

09-24 Chicago, IL - Coldwaves Festival @ The Metro

† with Prison Religion

‡ with Cel Genesis