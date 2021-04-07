Godspeed You! Black Emperor announce 2022 tour (BV presale for Webster Hall & White Eagle Hall)

Montreal greats Godspeed You! Black Emperor just released their excellent seventh album, G_d's Pee at State's End!, and they've now announced a 2022 tour. North American dates kick off February 25 in Denver and wrap up May 7 in Ottowa.

Dates include two NYC-area shows: April 21 at Webster Hall in Manhattan, and April 22 at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ. Tickets for both Webster Hall and White Eagle Hall go on sale Friday, April 9 at 10 AM but you can get them early with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Thursday, April 8 from 10 AM to 10 PM. Check back Thursday morning for the presale password.

All tour dates are listed, along with a stream of G_d's Pee at State's End!, below. You can also pick up the new album, and few of their older ones, in the BV shop.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor - 2022 Tour

01-12 Diksmuide, Belgium - 4 AD

01-13 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

01-14 Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

01-15 Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

01-16 London, England - Electric Ballroom

01-17 London, England - Electric Ballroom

01-19 Bristol, England - SWX

01-20 Coventry, England - Empire

01-21 Glasgow, Scotland - The Barrowland

01-22 Manchester, England - University Academy I

01-24 Rennes, France - Le MeM

01-25 Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

01-26 Clermont Ferrand, France - La Cooperative de Mai

01-27 Nancy, France - L’Autre Canal

01-28 Bern, Switzerland - Dachstock Reitschule

01-31 Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

02-01 Cologne, Germany - Kantine

02-02 Berlin, Germany - Festsaal

02-04 St. Petersburg, Russia - Aurora

02-05 Moscow, Russia - Club 1930

02-25 Denver, CO - Gothic Theater

02-26 Boulder, CO - Boulder Theatre

02-27 Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

03-01 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

03-02 San Diego, CA - The Music Box

03-03 Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

03-04 Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

03-05 San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

03-06 Petaluma, CA - Phoenix Theater

03-08 Seattle, WA - Showbox Market

03-09 Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

03-10 Victoria, British Columbia - Capital Ballroom

03-11 Vancouver, British Columbia - Vogue Theatre

03-12 Kelowna, British Columbia - Kelowna Community Theatre

03-14 Calgary, Alberta - Palace Theatre

03-15 Edmonton, Alberta - Union Hall

03-17 Winnipeg, Manitoba - Park Theatre

03-18 Minneapolis, MN - First Ave

03-19 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

03-20 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

04-15 Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios

04-16 Northampton, MA - Academy of Music

04-18 Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse

04-19 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

04-21 New York, NY - Webster Hall

04-22 Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall

04-23 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

04-24 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

04-25 Richmond, VA - The National

04-26 Carborro, NC - Cat's Cradle

04-28 Orlando, FL - The Beacham

04-30 Pelham, TN - The Caverns

05-03 Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

05-04 Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

05-05 Toronto, Ontario - The Phoenix Concert Theatre

05-07 Ottawa, Ontario - Bronson Centre