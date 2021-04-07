Godspeed You! Black Emperor announce 2022 tour (BV presale for Webster Hall & White Eagle Hall)
Montreal greats Godspeed You! Black Emperor just released their excellent seventh album, G_d's Pee at State's End!, and they've now announced a 2022 tour. North American dates kick off February 25 in Denver and wrap up May 7 in Ottowa.
Dates include two NYC-area shows: April 21 at Webster Hall in Manhattan, and April 22 at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ. Tickets for both Webster Hall and White Eagle Hall go on sale Friday, April 9 at 10 AM but you can get them early with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Thursday, April 8 from 10 AM to 10 PM. Check back Thursday morning for the presale password.
All tour dates are listed, along with a stream of G_d's Pee at State's End!, below. You can also pick up the new album, and few of their older ones, in the BV shop.
Godspeed You! Black Emperor - 2022 Tour
01-12 Diksmuide, Belgium - 4 AD
01-13 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
01-14 Brussels, Belgium - Botanique
01-15 Brussels, Belgium - Botanique
01-16 London, England - Electric Ballroom
01-17 London, England - Electric Ballroom
01-19 Bristol, England - SWX
01-20 Coventry, England - Empire
01-21 Glasgow, Scotland - The Barrowland
01-22 Manchester, England - University Academy I
01-24 Rennes, France - Le MeM
01-25 Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre
01-26 Clermont Ferrand, France - La Cooperative de Mai
01-27 Nancy, France - L’Autre Canal
01-28 Bern, Switzerland - Dachstock Reitschule
01-31 Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage
02-01 Cologne, Germany - Kantine
02-02 Berlin, Germany - Festsaal
02-04 St. Petersburg, Russia - Aurora
02-05 Moscow, Russia - Club 1930
02-25 Denver, CO - Gothic Theater
02-26 Boulder, CO - Boulder Theatre
02-27 Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
03-01 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
03-02 San Diego, CA - The Music Box
03-03 Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
03-04 Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre
03-05 San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
03-06 Petaluma, CA - Phoenix Theater
03-08 Seattle, WA - Showbox Market
03-09 Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre
03-10 Victoria, British Columbia - Capital Ballroom
03-11 Vancouver, British Columbia - Vogue Theatre
03-12 Kelowna, British Columbia - Kelowna Community Theatre
03-14 Calgary, Alberta - Palace Theatre
03-15 Edmonton, Alberta - Union Hall
03-17 Winnipeg, Manitoba - Park Theatre
03-18 Minneapolis, MN - First Ave
03-19 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
03-20 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
04-15 Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios
04-16 Northampton, MA - Academy of Music
04-18 Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse
04-19 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
04-21 New York, NY - Webster Hall
04-22 Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall
04-23 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
04-24 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
04-25 Richmond, VA - The National
04-26 Carborro, NC - Cat's Cradle
04-28 Orlando, FL - The Beacham
04-30 Pelham, TN - The Caverns
05-03 Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
05-04 Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
05-05 Toronto, Ontario - The Phoenix Concert Theatre
05-07 Ottawa, Ontario - Bronson Centre