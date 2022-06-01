Godspeed You! Black Emperor announce fall tour

Godspeed You! Black Emperor wrapped up their spring tour not too long ago, and have now announced more dates happening this fall. Their tour kicks off on October 28 in Austin, and wraps up on November 19 in Burlington, VT, with stops in Houston, Dallas, Oklahoma City, St Louis, Milwaukee, Detroit, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Brooklyn and more. All dates, including lots of UK and European shows, are listed below.

There are two Brooklyn shows at Elsewhere Hall on November 16 & 17. Tickets for all US shows go on sale Friday, June 3 at 10 AM.

You can pick up GY!BE's 2021 album, G_d's Pee AT STATE'S END!, and a bunch of others from their catalog in the BV Shop.

GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR - 2022 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES

08/27/2022 - Pasadena, CA: This Ain't No Picnic

10/28/2022 - Austin, TX: TBD

10/29/2022 - Houston, TX: White Oak Music Hall

10/30/2022 - Baton Rouge, LA: Chelsea Live!

10/31/2022 - Dallas, TX: Texas Theatre

11/1/2022 - Oklahoma City, OK: Tower Theatre

11/3/2022: St Louis, MO: Delmar Hall

11/4/2022: Omaha, NE: The Admiral Theater

11/5/2022 - Iowa City, IA: The Englert Theatre

11/6/2022 - Columbia, MO: The Blue Note (Columbia Experimental Music Festival)

11/7/2022 - Milwaukee, WI: Pabst Theatre

11/8/2022 - Detroit, MI: The Majestic Theatre

11/10/2022 - Atlanta, GA: Variety Playhouse

11/11/2022 - Asheville, NC: Orange Peel

11/12/2022 - Nelsonville, OH: Stuart's Opera House

11/13/2022 - Pittsburgh, PA: The Roxian Theatre

11/15/2022 - Buffalo, NY: Town Ballroom

11/16/2022 - Brooklyn, NY: Elsewhere

11/17/2022 - Brooklyn, NY: Elsewhere

11/18/2022 - Portland, ME: State Theatre

11/19/2022 - Burlington, VT: Higher Ground

2022/2023 EUROPE/UK TOUR DATES

7/13/2022 - Istanbul, TR: Harbiye Open Air Theater

07/15/2022 - Athens, GR: The Acropolis

09/17/2022 - Coventry, UK: HMV Empire

09/18/2022 - Glasgow, UK: The Barrowland

09/19/2022 - Bristol, UK: Marble Factory

09/20/2022 - London, UK: Electric Ballroom

09/21/2022 - London, UK: Electric Ballroom

09/22/2022 - London, UK: Electric Ballroom

09/23/2022 - Manchester, UK: Manchester Academy

09/25/2022 - Paris, FR: Elysée Montmartre

09/26/2022 - Brussels, BE: Botanique

09/27/2022 - Leipzig, DE: Felsenkeller

09/28/2022 - Berlin, DE: Astra Kulturhaus

09/29/2022 - Munich, DE: Muffathalle

09/30/2022 - Zurich, CH: Aktionshalle

10/01/2022 - Bologna, IT: Estragon

10/03/2022 - Rome, IT: Atlantico

10/04/2022 - Milano, IT: Alcatraz

10/05/2022 - Clermont Ferrand, FR: La Cooperative de Mai

10/06/2022 - Bordeaux, FR: Krakatoa

10/08/2022 - Toulouse, FR: Bikini

10/09/2022 - Barcelona, ES: AMFest

10/10/2022 - Zaragoza, ES: Zaragoza Fest

10/11/2022 - Valencia, ES: Sala Republicca

10/12/2022 - Madrid, ES: Sala But

10/13/2022 - Bilbao, ES: Sala Santana 27

10/15/2022 - Porto, PT: Amplifest

04/09/2023 - Amsterdam, NL: Paradiso

04/10/2023 - Diksmuide, BE: 4AD

04/11/2023 - Lille, FR: L'Aeronef

04/12/2023 - Rennes, FR: Le MeM

04/14/2023 - Lyon, FR: Le Transbordeur

04/17/2023 - Karlsruhe, DE: Substage

04/18/2023 - Cologne, DE: Kantine

04/21/2023 - Copenhagen, DK: Vega

04/22/2023 - Aarhus, DK: Voxhall