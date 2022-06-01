Godspeed You! Black Emperor announce fall tour
Godspeed You! Black Emperor wrapped up their spring tour not too long ago, and have now announced more dates happening this fall. Their tour kicks off on October 28 in Austin, and wraps up on November 19 in Burlington, VT, with stops in Houston, Dallas, Oklahoma City, St Louis, Milwaukee, Detroit, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Brooklyn and more. All dates, including lots of UK and European shows, are listed below.
There are two Brooklyn shows at Elsewhere Hall on November 16 & 17. Tickets for all US shows go on sale Friday, June 3 at 10 AM.
You can pick up GY!BE's 2021 album, G_d's Pee AT STATE'S END!, and a bunch of others from their catalog in the BV Shop.
GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR - 2022 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES
08/27/2022 - Pasadena, CA: This Ain't No Picnic
10/28/2022 - Austin, TX: TBD
10/29/2022 - Houston, TX: White Oak Music Hall
10/30/2022 - Baton Rouge, LA: Chelsea Live!
10/31/2022 - Dallas, TX: Texas Theatre
11/1/2022 - Oklahoma City, OK: Tower Theatre
11/3/2022: St Louis, MO: Delmar Hall
11/4/2022: Omaha, NE: The Admiral Theater
11/5/2022 - Iowa City, IA: The Englert Theatre
11/6/2022 - Columbia, MO: The Blue Note (Columbia Experimental Music Festival)
11/7/2022 - Milwaukee, WI: Pabst Theatre
11/8/2022 - Detroit, MI: The Majestic Theatre
11/10/2022 - Atlanta, GA: Variety Playhouse
11/11/2022 - Asheville, NC: Orange Peel
11/12/2022 - Nelsonville, OH: Stuart's Opera House
11/13/2022 - Pittsburgh, PA: The Roxian Theatre
11/15/2022 - Buffalo, NY: Town Ballroom
11/16/2022 - Brooklyn, NY: Elsewhere
11/17/2022 - Brooklyn, NY: Elsewhere
11/18/2022 - Portland, ME: State Theatre
11/19/2022 - Burlington, VT: Higher Ground
2022/2023 EUROPE/UK TOUR DATES
7/13/2022 - Istanbul, TR: Harbiye Open Air Theater
07/15/2022 - Athens, GR: The Acropolis
09/17/2022 - Coventry, UK: HMV Empire
09/18/2022 - Glasgow, UK: The Barrowland
09/19/2022 - Bristol, UK: Marble Factory
09/20/2022 - London, UK: Electric Ballroom
09/21/2022 - London, UK: Electric Ballroom
09/22/2022 - London, UK: Electric Ballroom
09/23/2022 - Manchester, UK: Manchester Academy
09/25/2022 - Paris, FR: Elysée Montmartre
09/26/2022 - Brussels, BE: Botanique
09/27/2022 - Leipzig, DE: Felsenkeller
09/28/2022 - Berlin, DE: Astra Kulturhaus
09/29/2022 - Munich, DE: Muffathalle
09/30/2022 - Zurich, CH: Aktionshalle
10/01/2022 - Bologna, IT: Estragon
10/03/2022 - Rome, IT: Atlantico
10/04/2022 - Milano, IT: Alcatraz
10/05/2022 - Clermont Ferrand, FR: La Cooperative de Mai
10/06/2022 - Bordeaux, FR: Krakatoa
10/08/2022 - Toulouse, FR: Bikini
10/09/2022 - Barcelona, ES: AMFest
10/10/2022 - Zaragoza, ES: Zaragoza Fest
10/11/2022 - Valencia, ES: Sala Republicca
10/12/2022 - Madrid, ES: Sala But
10/13/2022 - Bilbao, ES: Sala Santana 27
10/15/2022 - Porto, PT: Amplifest
04/09/2023 - Amsterdam, NL: Paradiso
04/10/2023 - Diksmuide, BE: 4AD
04/11/2023 - Lille, FR: L'Aeronef
04/12/2023 - Rennes, FR: Le MeM
04/14/2023 - Lyon, FR: Le Transbordeur
04/17/2023 - Karlsruhe, DE: Substage
04/18/2023 - Cologne, DE: Kantine
04/21/2023 - Copenhagen, DK: Vega
04/22/2023 - Aarhus, DK: Voxhall