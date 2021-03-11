Godspeed You! Black Emperor announce visual album event for ‘G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!’

Godspeed You! Black Emperor are offering a first listen of their upcoming album G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END! with a full-album stream event on March 27 at 6 PM EDT. This is not your average album stream, though, as it will be accompanied with the band's 16mm projections they use for live shows.

Specifically, GY!BE filmmakers/projectionists Karl Lemieux and Philippe Leonard set up their six 16mm projectors in Montreal's Cinema Imperial, and created a new visual experience, projected live, for the album using the band's 25-year archive of films. It's free and you can watch a trailer for GY!BE STATE’S END BRODKAST below.

G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!, which was produced by Besnard Lakes' Jace Lasek, is out April 2 via Constellation. You can pre-order it on double-vinyl in the BV store which has a bunch of other GY!BE albums available, including Lift Your Skinny Fists Like Antennas to Heaven, Yanqui U.X.O., and more.