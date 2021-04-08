Godspeed You! Black Emperor NYC & NJ shows on BV presale (password here)

Tickets for the Godspeed You! Black Emperor shows at NYC's Webster Hall and NJ's White Eagle Hall are on BrooklynVegan presale today from 10 AM to 10 PM. Use password GYBV.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets for both those shows go on sale Friday, April 9 at 10 AM. Head here for all dates of the 2022 tour.

You can also pick up GY!BE's new album, G_d's Pee at State's End!, and a bunch of others from their catalog in the BV Shop.