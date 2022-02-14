Godspeed You! Black Emperor officially release lost 1994 debut ‘All Lights Fucked on the Hairy Amp Drooling’

Godspeed You! Black Emperor's 1994 debut release All Lights Fucked on the Hairy Amp Drooling had basically become a lost artifact of underground rock lore. The band apparently mentioned in a 1998 interview that it got a cassette release limited to 33 copies, though none of those copies ever seemed to resurface after the band's career took off and neither the band nor their label Constellation Records ever reissued it. In 2013, one fan claimed to have purchased a copy and leaked it online, though its authenticity was never confirmed. It leaked again earlier this month, and now, ten days after that leak, the band has finally officially released the record on their Bandcamp for the first time since its initial 1994 release.

In the Bandcamp description, Efrim Menuck writes, "This was a retirement letter," and states that it was recorded in 1993, almost entirely by Efrim, with "a little bass" from Mauro Pezzente, vocals on "$13.13" by D.C. an "acoustic guitar snippet and backwards hash" by Dan-O, and that this release had "no relation to the band that followed."

All proceeds from sales of this on Bandcamp are "going to the CJPME's campaign to provide medical oxygen to the Gaza Strip." Pick up a copy here and stream this long lost gem below.

Tracklist

SIDE A

drifting intro open / shot thru tubes / threethreethree / when all the furnaces exploded / beep / hush / son of a diplomat, daughter of a politician / glencairn 14 / $13.13 / loose the idiot dogs / diminishing shine / random luvly moncton blue(s) / dadmomdaddy

SIDE B

333 frames per second / revisionist alternatif wounds to the hairkut hit head / ditty for moya / buried ton / and the hairy guts shine / hoarding / deterior 23 / all angels gone / deterior 17 / deterior three / devil's in the church / no job / dress like shit / perfumed pink corpses from the lips of ms. celine dion