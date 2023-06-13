Godspeed You! Black Emperor playing Basilica Hudson w/ Irreversible Entanglements before Riot Fest

Montreal greats Godspeed You! Black Emperor are playing Riot Fest in Chicago in September, and just before that they'll stop in Hudson, NY to play Basilica Hudson on 9/9. The show is presented by Basilica Soundscape, and Irreversible Entanglements are also on the lineup, with more still to be announced. Tickets are on Basilica Hudson presale now and go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 16.

Godspeed's most recent album is 2021's G_d's Pee AT STATE'S END!, and you can listen to that below. You can also grab GY!BE vinyl in the BV shop.

Meanwhile, the band's Efrim Manuel Menuck has teamed with Ariel Engle (Broken Social Scene, La Force) for new project ALL HANDS_MAKE LIGHT, who released their debut album in April.