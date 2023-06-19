Godthrymm announce new album ‘Distortions,’ share “Echoes”

UK death-doom supergroup Godthrymm (current and former members of My Dying Bride, Anathema, Vallenfyre, and more) have announced that they'll follow their great 2020 debut LP Reflections with their sophomore album, Distortions, on August 18 via Profound Lore (pre-order). It features guest appearances from My Dying Bride vocalist Aaron Stainthorpe and Scoot Gladok of Doom, Vallenfyre, and more. Vocalist/guitarist Hamish Glencross says:

I absolutely wanted to create a much more layered and complex arrangement in the sound. Totally amping up the contrasts to the extreme - the light shines brighter, and the darker depths are vast trenches. There is a lot more harmony and melancholy for much of it, but also some slab-heavy riffing, too. We wanted a total progression in the production and more class and clarity in the sound, as opposed to Reflections, which could get quite dense in tone.

I wanted the production to match the care and attention put into the writing of the music, I think we’ve achieved that with Andy. The guitar tones are more amp driven than pedal-driven. It simultaneously sounds huge, but there’s space in there too. Nothing is fighting for space, which I think happened somewhat with the last album, which got a bit too dense. This album has clarity as well as weight. I was incredibly amazed by everyone’s dedication and hard work in turning in such wonderful performances. I am incredibly lucky to be working with such wonderful people.

I hope we continue to evolve and progress. The sound is decidedly more complete [on Distortions] than the previous incarnations, which are quite primitive. I hope people connect with the passion and love we have put in. The themes are universal and eternal. I’m very grateful and touched any time anyone appreciates our work.