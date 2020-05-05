Godthrymm’s Hamish Glencross on 10 albums that changed his life

Earlier this year, Godthrymm -- the new band of vocalist/guitarist Hamish Glencross (ex-My Dying Bride, Vallenfyre, Solstice), drummer Shaun Taylor-Steels (ex-My Dying Bride, Anathema), and bassist Bob Crolla -- released their debut album Reflections on Profound Lore, and if you haven't heard it, it's a great death-doom record in in the style of classic My Dying Bride and Paradise Lost, and it's one of our favorite albums of the year so far.

We reached out to Hamish to discuss the music that inspires him, and he made us a list of ten albums that changed his life. His list includes both My Dying Bride and Paradise Lost, as well as other bands whose influence on Godthrymm is audible (like Black Sabbath, Danzig, Crowbar, and Dead Can Dance), but also some stuff you might not have expected like Tori Amos. Check out his full list, with commentary one each pick, below.

TEN ALBUMS THAT CHANGED HAMISH GLENCROSS' LIFE

Black Sabbath - Paranoid

An obvious choice perhaps, but simple fact. I got the vinyl off my parents and was doomed from that point onwards!

The Michael Schenker Group - Assault Attack

Another one of the first albums I owned. I was blown away by Graham Bonnet’s truly heroic vocal performance and Michael Schenker’s melodic playing. A heavy metal classic!

Megadeth - Peace Sells... but Who's Buying?

The best Megadeth album and lineup. Chris Poland’s other worldly playing against Mustaine’s vicious anger.

Danzig - Danzig

Doomy yet bluesy, raw yet sophisticated. This introduction to Danzig still stuns. I probably listen to II and III more, but this blew me away from the start!

Paradise Lost - Gothic

Perfect mix of detuned dirty rhythms covered with melodic, chilling, haunting leads. So incredibly distinct and simultaneously ugly and beautiful. Just amazing.

Tori Amos - Boys for Pele

I listened to this album a lot when it came out, and really reminds me of that time of my life. I already loved Tori Amos’ work and could easily have chosen Under The Pink, but this album was darker and the hurt was palpable.

Crowbar - Obedience Thru Suffering

Total downbeat misery! Anguished vocals over heavy, pissed off riffing? Yes please! Plus the drumming of Craig Nunemacher is awesome on those early albums.

My Dying Bride - Turn Loose The Swans

Groundbreaking in scope and vision, and the bravery in opening the album with piano, violin and vocals for the first song, followed by two minutes of clean guitars! I couldn’t believe it when I first heard it after what had come before.

Dead Can Dance - The Serpent’s Egg

Haunting and beautiful. I could pick a number of albums from DCD, but this was the first I had heard, so was most affecting for me.

Godthrymm - Reflections

OK, so maybe a self-indulgent inclusion here, but this album means the most to me from my recorded history. The effort that went into this in the lead up to its release was massive, and the personal investment means that this truly stands as my most definitive release to date for myself as a musician.