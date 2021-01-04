‘Godzilla: The Showa Era Soundtracks’ 18-disc vinyl box set coming in March

Last year, the Criterion Collection put out a massive box set of all the original Showa-era Godzilla films, and now those 15 films' soundtracks are getting a new vinyl box set. As Exclaim! notes, Godzilla: The Showa Era Soundtracks, 1954-1975 will be out in March via Waxworks records. It's the first time these 15 soundtracks -- featuring the works of composers Akira Ifukube, Masaru Sato, Kunio Miyauchi, and Riichiro Manabe and more -- have been collected together and was made in collaboration with Toho studios and features new artwork from Sam Rammelin, and they've all been pressed on colored vinyl.

Among those films are the original 1954 Godzilla, 1964's Mothra vs Godzilla and Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster, 1967's Son of Godzilla, and 1975's Terror of Mechagodzilla. Preorders are available now.

Check out the box set's artwork and all the soundtracks that are included, below.

Most of the original Godzilla films are available to stream on HBO Max, and the service will also premiere the upcoming Godzilla Vs Kong on May 21, the same day it arrives in movie theaters.

Godzilla: The Showa Era Soundtracks, 1954-1975:

Godzilla (1954)

Godzilla Raids Again (1955)

King Kong vs. Godzilla (1963) 2xLP

Mothra vs. Godzilla (1964) 2xLP

Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster (1964)

Invasion of Astro-Monster (1965)

Ebirah, Horror of the Deep (1966)

Son of Godzilla (1967)

Destroy All Monsters (1968)

All Monsters Attack (1969)

Godzilla vs. Hedorah (1971)

Godzilla vs. Gigan (1972) 2xLP

Godzilla vs. Megalon (1973)

Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla (1974)

Terror of Mechagodzilla (1975)