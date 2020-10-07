GoFundMe for Justin Townes Earle’s family launched

Following the sad and shocking loss of singer/songwriter Justin Townes Earle at the age of 38 in August, a new GoFundMe has been launched by his widow, Jennifer Earle, to pay the medical and legal bills he'd incurred.

"On August 20th 2020 the world lost Justin Townes Earle," the GoFundMe reads. "We lost our Justin, and far too soon. He is survived by his wife and young daughter. As they navigate this life without him, realities of financial burden for the future are apparent. Justin incurred legal and medical expenses in the last few years and he was unable tour in 2020 due to the pandemic, leaving a considerable amount of unsettled debt behind."

"There is a separate fund being raised to insure that Etta is able to receive a college education," it continues, "but in the meantime his family needs your help getting back on their feet."

Meanwhile, Justin's father, Steve Earle, is recording an album of Justin's songs with his band The Dukes, starting this month. It's set to be released in January, to coincide with what would've been Justin's 39th birthday, and proceeds will go to a trust for Justin's daughter Ella.