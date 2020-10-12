GoFundMe launched for fIREHOSE’s ed fROMOHIO

Ed Crawford, aka ed fROMOHIO! of Mike Watt and George Hurley's post-Minutemen band fIREHOSE, has fallen on hard times and has been living out out of his car in the Pittsburgh area since the summer. Friend David Ciley launched a GoFundMe to help Ed secure an apartment before winter. The $8000 goal was reached quickly, but was then raised to $20k and then $25k after Ed went to the emergency room to have his leg checked out and learned he had a thrombosis (blood clot) that was causing swelling, and he needed to be kept overnight.

"He might not have had the courage to walk into the hospital to find out what was wrong had he not have had the comfort of knowing he had a few dollars in his pocket to help him cover the bills," Ciley wrote in an update. "I write this to let all of you donors know that you actively lent a hand to save a man's life today and none of you knew it prior to going into this. Ed sends all the gratitude in the world to all of you. He told me tonight that he didn't know how he could ever thank everyone who has donated. I told him we all just wanted to see him alive and well and happy, that's all the thanks we would ever want or need. I think we may just get that now. With all of me and on behalf of Ed Thank you so very, very, very much. A little kindness from a lot of you kept Ed alive!!!"

Though the goal was met, you can still donate to Ed's GoFundMe here. Help out if you can.