GoFundMe launched for Hamish Killgour’s son

Hamish Kilgour of The Clean, Mad Scene and more died in December and a GoFundMe has now been set up for his son's future education expenses:

Before his untimely departure from this world in November 2022, Hamish Kilgour – artist and member of The Clean, the Mad Scene, and many other bands and projects – was a light in the lives of so many of us. He was a generous spirit who lived to bring people together through the joys of art and music. For those who loved Hamish and have been seeking a way to honor his legacy and express gratitude, this GoFundMe has been established, with all proceeds going to Hamish’s son as a gesture of optimism and hope for the future.

The GoFundMe was created by musician Samara Lubelski (The Sonora Pine, etc), who writes, "although the son’s mother did not request or organize this GoFundMe, she is aware and supportive of this endeavor." You can donate here.

Rest in peace, Hamish.