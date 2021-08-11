GoFundMe launched for NNAMDÏ’s wrist surgery, new “Glass Casket” remix out now

Chicago artist NNAMDÏ had just began a tour supporting Wilco and Sleater-Kinney when he fractured his arm. "A lil Bad news!," he wrote on Twitter. "I took a tumble before the show yesterday & Fractured my arm. In the process of figuring out surgery so I will unfortunately miss the show with Wilco and Sleater-Kinney tomorrow. Shitty way to start off 1st tour in a year but still optimistic! Keep ya posted."

A GoFundMe has been launched to help pay for emergency wrist surgery for him. It reads:

Nnamdï is out on the road in need of emergency wrist surgery! His insurance cannot be taken out of state, and the emergency room physicians have advised him directly that he needs immediate surgery to prevent the possibility of permanent nerve damage and other losses of function in his wrist and hand. Traveling back to Illinois will cause a dangerous delay in the need for immediate treatment, as well as create a risk of further aggravation to the nerves, soft tissues, and bones around the injury during travel.

Nnamdï is one of Chicago’s kindest and hardest working musicians. Nnamdï has continuously helped give back to his community, including recently donating over $10,000.00 in personal funds raised from his music sales on Bandcamp Friday to Assata’s Daughters, e.a.t. Chicago, and members of the community in immediate need of food and housing assistance. Nnamdï was named Chicagoan of the Year in 2020!

We are hoping to raise funds from our community for the amount needed to cover his actual out-of-pocket Medical Expenses and additional Injury Related Expenses and Losses. Please help us reach our goal of $15,000.00 to help pay for Nnamdï’s medical costs and injury-related expenses so that he can avoid permanent wrist damage and continue touring.

Like all musicians, Nnamdï has been unable to tour or perform live for over a year and a half due to the pandemic. Right before his second show back on a tour opening for Sleater-Kinney and Wilco, he was in a scooter accident when he swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle that wasn't paying attention. The evasive maneuver may have saved his life, but it also led him to hit a pothole causing him to tumble and badly fracture his wrist. He has been in Salt Lake City, UT the last couple of days obtaining emergency medical treatment, and he is scheduled for surgery on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. He has already been to the emergency room twice and has also received an outpatient orthopedic consultation. We are very optimistic about his health given the immediate treatment advised by his doctors, and we are now asking you to help cover the unfortunate and unexpected economic costs of this injury.

Please help us support Nnamdï during this time if you are able to give! If you are unable to donate, we would appreciate it if you could consider sharing the link to this Go Fund Me.

Thank you on behalf of Nnamdï, family, friends, and team!