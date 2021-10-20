Gogol Bordello announce 2021 New Years shows

Gogol Bordello weren't able to hold their annual New Years shows last year because of COVID, but they're bringing them back this December for a run of four dates, with stops in Sayreville NJ (Starland Ballroom on December 29), Philadelphia (Franklin Music Hall on December 30), New Year's Eve in Baltimore (Ram's Head Live on December 31), and New Year's Day in Brooklyn (Brooklyn Steel on January 1.

Tickets to all four shows go on sale Friday, 10/22 at 10 AM ET.

See pictures from one of the Brooklyn shows on Gogol Bordello's 2018 New Years run below.

