Gogol Bordello announce new LP & tour (hear new single “Focus Coin” & pre-order exclusive vinyl)

Gogol Bordello have announced a new album, SOLIDARITINE. It's their eighth full-length album, due out September 16 via Casa Gogol/Cooking Vinyl. We've teamed up with them for an exclusive yellow with blue splatter vinyl variant, limited to 300 copies. Pre-order yours while they last, and check out a mock-up of the vinyl below.

Walter Schreifels (Gorilla Biscuits, Quicksand, Rival Schools, etc) produced the album, which also features a guest appearance from H.R. of Bad Brains and a cover of Fugazi's "Blueprint." "The album is really about uniting the people of goodwill,” Eugene Hutz says. “Releasing any kind of art that doesn’t address the situation in Ukraine right now would be pretty despicable."

"We just want to give the world a timeless album with messages of human potential and power," Hutz adds, continuing, "Our music was always about perseverance. Rock ‘n’ roll comes out of a real place. Take a group of people who have endured immigrant traumas and dislocation. They create music, get successful together, become more baroque and experimental, and experience some years of relative calm. All of a sudden, humankind encounters these problems like the pandemic and the war. This is when rock ‘n’ roll is the most necessary and where we perform the best.”

Following recent single "Forces of Victory," they've shared another new track, "Focus Coin." "The quality of your ability to focus defines everything in your life and that’s exactly what the first single, 'Focus Coin' is about," Hutz says. "Your focus is the hardest currency there is."

Gogol Bordello have also announced a fall tour supporting SOLIDARITINE, beginning on October 20 in Pittsburgh and running through November. Tickets to the shows (which don't currently include a stop in NYC) go on sale Friday, July 22, with various presales starting Wednesday, July 20 at 10 AM local. See all dates below.

Pre-order SOLIDARITINE on yellow vinyl with blue splatter, limited to 300 copies, HERE.

GOGOL BORDELLO - SOLIDARITINE TRACKLIST

1. Shot of Solidaritine

2. Focus Coin

3. Blueprint

4. The Era of the End of Eras (feat. HR)

5. I’m Coming Out

6. Knack For Life

7. The Great Hunt of Idiot Savant

8. Take Only What You Can Carry (feat. KAZKA)

9. My Imaginary Son

10. Forces of Victory (feat. Serhiy Zhadan and KAZKA)

11. Fire On Ice Floe

12. Gut Guidance

13. Huckleberry Generation

GOGOL BORDELLO: 2022 TOUR

Oct 20 Mr Smalls Theatre Pittsburgh, PA

Oct 21 KEMBA Live! Indoor Pavilion Columbus, OH

Oct 22 Bogart's Cincinnati, OH

Oct 23 Genesee Theatre Waukegan, IL

Oct 25 JJ's Live Fayetteville, AR

Oct 26 Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK

Oct 28 Granada Theater Dallas, TX

Oct 29 The Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX

Oct 31 El Rey Theatre Albuquerque, NM

Nov 1 Marquee Theatre Tempe, AZ

Nov 3 The Observatory Santa Ana, CA

Nov 4 The Observatory North Park San Diego, CA

Nov 5 Majestic Ventura Theater Ventura, CA

Nov 7 Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA

Nov 9 Fremont Theater San Luis Obispo, CA

Nov 10 The Warfield San Francisco, CA

Nov 12 Revolution Hall Portland, OR

Nov 13 The Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, BC

Nov 14 Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA