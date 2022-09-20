Gogol Bordello announce New Year’s shows in NYC & Philadelphia (BrooklynVegan Presale)

Gogol Bordello have announced their annual New Year's shows, which for 2022 will include nights in NYC and Philadelphia. The Philly show is on December 28 at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia, and the NYC shows follow on December 29, 30, and 31 at Brooklyn Bowl. Get tickets for all four shows early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting Thursday, September 22 at 10 AM ET. Check back here on Thursday morning for the presale password. If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on general sale Friday, September 23 at 10 AM ET.

Gogol Bordello just released their new album SOLIDARITINE, and they have more dates lined up supporting it in October and November, which you can see below. We also just caught them on Saturday at Riot Fest; we wrote:

Right in between Bad Religion and the Misfits on the Riot Stage, the adjacent Roots Stage hosted Gogol Bordello, who were a change of pace and a major highlight. Every Gogol Bordello show is a ton of fun and has off-the-charts energy levels, and this one was no different, but because of the war in Ukraine, the band's Ukrainian-born singer Eugene Hutz also made this an especially powerful show that leaned as heavily on activism and celebrating Ukrainian culture as it did on flat-out fun. Eugene had also co-hosted a Ukraine tribute on that same stage hours earlier with a local group of Ukrainian dancers, and he brought those dancers back on stage with him during Gogol's set, which was met by huge cheers from the crowd. Eugene also shouted out how the festival's lineup celebrated so many originators of punk and hardcore, and then he did an acoustic cover of Agnostic Front's "Victim In Pain," and changed the last line to turn the context into a Ukrainian folk punk protest song. Gogol celebrated human rights, punk history, and the power of dance with all the passion you could ask for. They were a last-minute addition after Bauhaus unfortunately had to drop off, and what a great addition they were.

GOGOL BORDELLO: 2022 TOUR

Oct 20 Mr Smalls Theatre Pittsburgh, PA

Oct 21 KEMBA Live! Indoor Pavilion Columbus, OH

Oct 22 Bogart's Cincinnati, OH

Oct 23 Genesee Theatre Waukegan, IL

Oct 25 JJ's Live Fayetteville, AR

Oct 26 Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK

Oct 28 Granada Theater Dallas, TX

Oct 29 The Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX

Oct 31 El Rey Theatre Albuquerque, NM

Nov 1 Marquee Theatre Tempe, AZ

Nov 3 The Observatory Santa Ana, CA

Nov 4 The Observatory North Park San Diego, CA

Nov 5 Majestic Ventura Theater Ventura, CA

Nov 7 Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA

Nov 9 Fremont Theater San Luis Obispo, CA

Nov 10 The Warfield San Francisco, CA

Nov 12 Revolution Hall Portland, OR

Nov 13 The Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, BC

Nov 14 Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA

Dec 28 Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia, PA

Dec 29 Brooklyn Bowl Brooklyn, NY

Dec 30 Brooklyn Bowl Brooklyn, NY

Dec 31 Brooklyn Bowl Brooklyn, NY