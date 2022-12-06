Gogol Bordello announce NYE openers, including a new Walter Schreifels, Eugene Hutz & Jesse Malin band

Gogol Bordello's annual New Year's shows happen later this month, on December 28 at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia and December 29, 30, and 31 at Brooklyn Bowl in NYC, and openers have now been announced. A new band, Hardcore Highwayman, featuring Gogol frontman Eugene Hütz, Walter Schreifels of Gorilla Biscuits, Quicksand, and more, and Jesse Malin of D Generation, will open 12/29 in NYC, along with Incendiary Device. Balaklava Blues open 12/30, and New Year's Eve is with Murphy's Law and Puzzled Panther. Crazy and the Brains open the 12/28 Philly show, and tickets to all four shows are on sale.

For more Walter Schreifels, we talked to him about 20 years of Rival Schools' United by Fate, the current hardcore scene and more for an episode of The BrooklynVegan Show podcast. Listen below.

--

GOGOL BORDELLO 2022 NEW YEAR'S RUN:

Wednesday, December 28 Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia w/ Crazy and the Brains

Thursday, December 29 Brooklyn Bowl New York w/ Hardcore Highwayman and Incendiary Device

Friday, December 30 Brooklyn Bowl New York w/ Balaklava Blues

Saturday, December 31 Brooklyn Bowl New York w/ Murphy’s Law and Puzzled Panther