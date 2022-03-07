Gogol Bordello hosting Ukraine benefit w/ Patti Smith, Stephin Merritt & more at City Winery

An all-star benefit for Ukraine is happening this Thursday, March 10 at City Winery. Hosted by Eugene Hutz and Gogol Bordello, it will also feature performances by Patti Smith, The Magnetic Fields' Stephin Merritt, Craig Finn & Franz Nicolay of The Hold Steady, Matisyahu, Suzanne Vega, Jesse Malin, Lady Lamb, O.A.R.'s Marc Roberge, and more TBA.

“Ukraine belongs to Ukrainians!," says Hutz, who was born in Ukraine. "We are an ancient independent nation distinctly and forever different from this criminally insane neighbor. The proof you all see now in the fierce mind-blowing battle that the world is witnessing, a battle of Ukrainian people’s choice of freedom and democracy against psychotic totalitarian regime next door. Please help us to win this battle, help us to end this catastrophe immediately and bring the intruder to justice. Please stand with Ukraine in the battle for its democracy and freedom. Please Donate and Fundraise with us. Ukraine needs all of you. All your support counts."

Tickets for the benefit are on Vinofile presale now and go on sale to the general public today at 3 PM. Proceeds go to the Come Back Alive foundation, which provides support to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

City Winery is also producing a limited edition, custom labeled wine which will be available for purchase online and at the benefit concert.

Speaking of Ukraine, protests and rallies in support of the country have been springing up since Russia's invasion, including one that brought thousands to Times Square on Saturday (3/4). Pictures from that by Sachyn Mital are below.

In other news, Gogol Bordello are wrapping up work on their new album, which was produced by Walter Schreifels. Here they are in the studio mixing: