Gogol Bordello, Patti Smith, Jesse Malin, Craig Finn & more played City Winery’s Ukraine benefit (pics, video)

Eugene Hutz and Gogol Bordello hosted an all-star benefit for Ukraine at NYC's City Winery on Thursday night (3/10). Proceeds went to the Come Back Alive Foundation, which provides support to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and $130,000 was raised for the organization. City Winery founder and CEO Michael Dorf kicked off the night with introductory remarks, followed by an acoustic set from Gogol Bordello, the first of multiple appearances they and Hutz made throughout the evening.

The show also featured Patti Smith (who was joined, at points, by Hutz, Tony Shanahan, and her daughter Jesse Paris Smith), Jesse Malin (who Hutz joined for a cover of The Pogues' "If I Should Fall From Grace With God"), Lady Lamb, O.A.R.'s Marc Roberge, The Magnetic Fields' Stephin Merritt and Claudia Gonson, Suzanne Vega, Matisyahu, and The Hold Steady's Craig Finn. Gogol Bordello closed out the night with an energetic full band set, and Hutz, draped in a Ukrainian flag, broke glasses while jumping on a table.

See pictures from the whole night by Ellen Qbertplaya, and fan-taken video of Patti Smith with Eugene Hutz, below.

City Winery also have a special cabernet sauvignon you can order to benefit the Come Back Alive Foundation. Gogol Bordello, meanwhile, just announced the "Solidaritine" tour, "dedicated to the brave Ukrainian defenders," and "a significant portion of proceeds will go to Ukraine’s battle for democracy." It includes a Jersey City show at White Eagle Hall on May 6.